State Supreme Court won't hear ACLU lawsuit on COVID-19 in prisons
CCI in Portage

Columbia Correctional Institution is one of the state prisons were inmates tested positive for COVID-19. 

 DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVES

The state Supreme Court said Friday it will not hear a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin seeking the release of some state prison inmates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The ACLU, citing positive tests for COVID-19 among inmates and staff at some of Wisconsin's prisons, filed a lawsuit two weeks ago seeking the release of elderly and medically vulnerable inmates. The petition asked the state Supreme Court to take original jurisdiction in the case, bypassing lower courts, but in an unsigned order issued Friday, the court declined.  

"The court is mindful of the seriousness of the issues presented by the petition," the court wrote in its order. The court said it "carefully considered" all of the documents submitted to the court, including those describing efforts by the state Department of Corrections to "mitigate the risks and harms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic" on inmates, staff and the public. 

"The court is not persuaded that the relief requested," the order states, "namely this court's appointment of a special master to order and oversee the expedited reduction of a substantial population of Wisconsin's correctional facilities is, in view of the myriad factual determinations this relief would entail, either within the scope of this court's powers of mandamus or proper for an original action."

The order does not break down which of the seven justices favored denying the petition for original jurisdiction, but it lists no dissents. 

ACLU staff attorney Timothy Muth said the ACLU "is investigating every avenue to continue this fight."

“We are very disappointed that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has joined Governor (Tony) Evers and Secretary (Kevin) Carr in failing to recognize the urgency of getting vulnerable people out of harm’s way before the coronavirus pandemic," Muth said. "The virus already has a foothold in Wisconsin's prisons, and the outbreak in Milwaukee's House of Corrections shows how rapidly the virus spreads in jail and prison environments."

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of two inmates who have pre-existing medical conditions, along with a group of state criminal defense lawyers and Disability Rights Wisconsin, asked the court to order Evers and state Corrections officials to reduce the prison population to a level that makes social distancing possible. It would have given priority to elderly inmates and those with conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.

According to DOC's latest figures, 13 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, while six tests were still pending. Nineteen inmates are in isolation, while 171 are in quarantine. Of the 13, eight were at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, three were at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility and two were at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage.

Among DOC staff, 12 have tested positive at the state's adult institutions, while four community corrections staff in Milwaukee have tested positive. Six were at Milwaukee Secure Detention, four were at Columbia, and one each was at Chaney Correction Center in Milwaukee and Waupun Correctional Institution. Of the 16, nine have recovered. 

Muth said DOC should have tested more than the 118 people it has so far, if the state Department of Health Services believes testing of incarcerated people is a priority.

“If the DOC continues to bury its head in the sand, we fear that may lead to bodies being buried in the near future," he said. 

