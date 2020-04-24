State Supreme Court won't hear ACLU lawsuit on COVID-19 in prisons

The order does not break down which of the seven justices favored denying the petition for original jurisdiction, but it lists no dissents.

ACLU staff attorney Timothy Muth said the ACLU "is investigating every avenue to continue this fight."

“We are very disappointed that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has joined Governor (Tony) Evers and Secretary (Kevin) Carr in failing to recognize the urgency of getting vulnerable people out of harm’s way before the coronavirus pandemic," Muth said. "The virus already has a foothold in Wisconsin's prisons, and the outbreak in Milwaukee's House of Corrections shows how rapidly the virus spreads in jail and prison environments."

The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of two inmates who have pre-existing medical conditions, along with a group of state criminal defense lawyers and Disability Rights Wisconsin, asked the court to order Evers and state Corrections officials to reduce the prison population to a level that makes social distancing possible. It would have given priority to elderly inmates and those with conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.