State Supreme Court won't hear ACLU lawsuit on COVID-19 in prisons

The state Supreme Court said Friday it will not hear a lawsuit brought by the American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin seeking the release of some state prison inmates due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
The ACLU, citing positive tests for COVID-19 among inmates and staff at some of Wisconsin's prisons, filed a lawsuit two weeks ago seeking the release of elderly and medically vulnerable inmates. The petition asked the state Supreme Court to take original jurisdiction in the case, bypassing lower courts, but in an unsigned order issued Friday, the court declined.
"The court is mindful of the seriousness of the issues presented by the petition," the court wrote in its order. The court said it "carefully considered" all of the documents submitted to the court, including those describing efforts by the state Department of Corrections to "mitigate the risks and harms associated with the COVID-19 pandemic" on inmates, staff and the public.
"The court is not persuaded that the relief requested," the order states, "namely this court's appointment of a special master to order and oversee the expedited reduction of a substantial population of Wisconsin's correctional facilities is, in view of the myriad factual determinations this relief would entail, either within the scope of this court's powers of mandamus or proper for an original action."
The order does not break down which of the seven justices favored denying the petition for original jurisdiction, but it lists no dissents.
ACLU staff attorney Timothy Muth said the ACLU "is investigating every avenue to continue this fight."
“We are very disappointed that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has joined Governor (Tony) Evers and Secretary (Kevin) Carr in failing to recognize the urgency of getting vulnerable people out of harm’s way before the coronavirus pandemic," Muth said. "The virus already has a foothold in Wisconsin's prisons, and the outbreak in Milwaukee's House of Corrections shows how rapidly the virus spreads in jail and prison environments."
The lawsuit, which was filed on behalf of two inmates who have pre-existing medical conditions, along with a group of state criminal defense lawyers and Disability Rights Wisconsin, asked the court to order Evers and state Corrections officials to reduce the prison population to a level that makes social distancing possible. It would have given priority to elderly inmates and those with conditions that make them vulnerable to COVID-19.
According to DOC's latest figures, 13 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, while six tests were still pending. Nineteen inmates are in isolation, while 171 are in quarantine. Of the 13, eight were at Oshkosh Correctional Institution, three were at the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility and two were at the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage.
Among DOC staff, 12 have tested positive at the state's adult institutions, while four community corrections staff in Milwaukee have tested positive. Six were at Milwaukee Secure Detention, four were at Columbia, and one each was at Chaney Correction Center in Milwaukee and Waupun Correctional Institution. Of the 16, nine have recovered.
Muth said DOC should have tested more than the 118 people it has so far, if the state Department of Health Services believes testing of incarcerated people is a priority.
“If the DOC continues to bury its head in the sand, we fear that may lead to bodies being buried in the near future," he said.
Photos: A look at how COVID-19 is affecting Wisconsin
Act of Appreciation
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Taking precautions on Election Day
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Rent strike
Carwash
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 3
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Distributing food
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Addressing reporters
Speaking to changes
Health press conference
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
Talking to reporters
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
UW Covid-19
COVID-19 News conference
County press conference
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.