State Supreme Court ties on lawyer malpractice lawsuit, appeals court ruling stands

Without comment, the Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday let stand a state appeals court decision that revived a legal malpractice lawsuit against a Madison attorney whose client alleged his lawyer was negligent in representing him during a sexual assault trial.
In an unusual decision, the high court said it was equally divided after hearing oral arguments earlier this month. Justice Jill Karofsky, a former Dane County circuit judge, did not take part in the decision.
In December, a three-judge panel of the state's 4th District Court of Appeals said Jama I. Jama did not have to prove he was innocent of all charges for which he at one time stood convicted due to ineffective representation by his lawyer, Jason C. Gonzalez.
Courts in Wisconsin generally require a person suing a lawyer for legal malpractice to prove "actual innocence" of charges that were filed against them. But in this case, Jama, who was found guilty of charges by a jury that included sexual assault and theft, ultimately admitted he committed the theft but denied he committed the sexual assaults.
Jama was convicted in 2014 of four felonies that included second-degree sexual assault, third-degree sexual assault, burglary and misdemeanor theft. He filed a postconviction motion claiming ineffective assistance by Gonzalez.
Circuit Judge Ellen Berz vacated all of Jama's convictions and ordered a new trial, finding there was inadequate representation by Gonzalez. Prosecutors subsequently dismissed all of the charges against Jama except misdemeanor theft and added a second misdemeanor, resisting or obstructing an officer. Jama pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors and received a time-served sentence.
But by then, Jama had served more than 2½ years in prison and was required to be listed on the state sex offender registry.
After Jama sued Gonzalez for damages, another Dane County judge, Valerie Bailey-Rihn, dismissed the lawsuit finding that under Wisconsin law, Jama had to prove he was innocent of all charges against him to pursue his claim.
The appeals court panel, headed by Judge Joann Kloppenburg, ruled that Jama did not have to prove actual innocence on all of the charges. The intent of the actual innocence requirement, she wrote, is to keep guilty parties from profiting from their crimes. A damages award for imprisonment on sexual assault charges for which Jama can prove innocence, Kloppenburg wrote, would not be rewarding a guilty defendant for his crime.
Peyton Engel, who represents Gonzalez, said the both courts' decisions do not address the merits of Jama's lawsuit, which now will be taken up by Bailey-Rihn.
"The result is that we'll be back to the trial court, where we'll begin the process of discovery," Engel said, "and Mr. Jama will be tasked with proving, among other things, that he did not commit the sexual assault."
Lawyers representing Jama did not immediately comment.