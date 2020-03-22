State Supreme Court temporarily bars jury trials, other court proceedings statewide, citing coronavirus concerns

The state Supreme Court on Sunday night ordered that all in-person court proceedings, including jury trials, be postponed through May 22 to protect the participants and the public from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

The high court's directive supersedes orders that had been issued in several individual counties over the past few weeks, including Dane County, which had limited the kinds of court proceedings taking place. Still, at least one jury trial, a three-week homicide case that was scheduled for April before Circuit Judge Jill Karofsky, had been set to go forward. The high court's order definitively postpones that trial.

Under the Supreme Court's order, all state courts will remain open and continue to operate. But any jury trials scheduled to start between now and May 22 are to be rescheduled. Judges, court commissioners and clerks of court are to use email, teleconferencing and video conferencing instead of in-person court appearances through at least April 30, the order states.