State Supreme Court says law allowing warrantless blood draws from incapacitated drivers is unconstitutional

A provision in state law that allows blood samples to be taken without a warrant from incapacitated drivers being investigated for drunken driving is unconstitutional, the state Supreme Court said Friday.

But ruling in the facts of the case that led to the decision, the court said in a unanimous decision that blood drawn from a Madison woman who was unconscious following a fatal crash was permitted because the officer who ordered the blood sample taken without a warrant was operating under the law as it stood at the time, calling it a "good faith" exception.

The court's ruling came in the case of Dawn Prado, now 54, who was charged in 2015 with homicide by drunken driving for a December 2014 crash in Fitchburg that killed another driver. The case has languished since 2016, when a Dane County judge threw out the results of a blood sample taken from Prado, ruling that a police officer should have obtained a search warrant to get the sample.

Since then, the Prado case has awaited appellate court rulings in other cases that appeared to be on point, but none directly answered the questions posed in her case.