State Street gun incident brings 5 more years in prison to man serving federal sentence

Already serving a four-year federal prison sentence for an illegal gun possession conviction, a 20-year-old Madison man was sentenced Tuesday to five more years, this time in state prison chiefly for a 2021 incident on State Street in which he fired a gun as police tried to arrest him.

A four-hour hearing wrapped up 11 criminal cases comprising 46 charges that were pending against Ka'Toine L. Richardson, racked up over a 28-month period, which involved burglaries, stolen vehicles, hit and run, criminal damage and lastly an armed robbery.

In the end, Dane County Circuit Judge Chris Taylor sentenced Richardson to five years in prison, telling Richardson that because of his persistent use of guns to commit violent crimes, "you have forfeited your 20s."

Taylor issued the five-year prison sentence in the case involving a March 18, 2021, incident on State Street in which police tried to arrest Richardson after spotting him there when he was supposed to be home under a court-imposed curfew. It was also during a period when police were trying to tamp down a spate of violent crime Downtown in which they suspected Richardson was involved.

As officers tried to arrest him, Richardson fired a gun he was carrying, which prosecutors said sent a bullet off into the crowded street. Nobody was injured. But an officer who was among those trying to arrest Richardson accidentally fired his own gun, striking one of his colleagues in the leg.

That officer, Richard Bruess, told Taylor the shooting kept him off the job for 40 days and took an emotional toll not only on him but his family.

Still, Bruess told Richardson that he forgives him, and that he doesn't pretend to understand what Richardson was going through that night.

"I sincerely hope you can turn your life around," Bruess said.

State assistant public defender Richard Jones told Taylor he believes Richardson turned a corner while in custody, getting involved in positive programs while incarcerated that have made him begin to realize how he needs to change and grow.

Jones asked that any additional time Richardson receives for the Dane County convictions be served at the same time as his federal sentence.

"As a young man, I don't think he fully comprehended the impact of his actions on others," Jones said. But now, he said, "he understands the impact he has had."

Under a plea deal, Richardson pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary and receiving stolen property for burglaries in Cross Plains on Aug. 19, 2020, which ended when a homeowner fired his gun into the air. Someone from the group Richardson was with, and it's not known who, fired back, Assistant District Attorney Tracy McMiller said.

For those convictions, Taylor sentenced Richardson to three years of probation, to begin once he has served all of his other sentences, including extended supervision.

For the State Street incident, Richardson pleaded guilty to resisting an officer causing injury, first-degree reckless endangerment and second-degree reckless endangerment. He received five years in prison followed by five years of extended supervision, all to begin after his federal sentence ends.

For a March 18, 2022, robbery during a purported marijuana deal in Fitchburg, Richardson pleaded guilty to armed robbery and theft of a firearm. Because the incident was the same one for which Richardson received a four-year federal sentence in November, he received a concurrent four-year prison sentence.

Richardson committed the robbery after a now-former organizer with Madison social justice organization Freedom Inc. posted $11,000 bail so Richardson could be freed from jail after his State Street arrest.

For other incidents, Richardson pleaded guilty to being a passenger in a stolen vehicle and hit and run and was sentenced to 30-day jail terms, one to be consecutive to his other sentences, the other concurrent.

A number of other charges against Richardson, many of them bail jumping, were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

Speaking in court, Richardson said he has had time to think about how he lived his life in the past.

"Now that I've had to sit, I was just living wrong," he said. "I have never meant for anyone to be hurt."

He said he worked and had jobs, but once he stopped working, "everything went wrong."

He said he hopes to be able to be a father to his young daughter and will take full advantage of the opportunities given to him.

"I'm not clear on what went off the tracks here, but a lot did," Taylor told Richardson. She said her concern is that if Richardson is still in his 20s when he is released, the impulsivity that caused him to commit a large number of crimes, many involving guns, will still be present.

"Society needs a break," she said.

