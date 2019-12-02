A fight involving about 15 people in a Downtown restaurant early Saturday morning drew a crowd of roughly 200 onlookers and was described by one police officer as “complete chaos.”
The fight took place shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday at Qdoba Mexican Grill at 548 State St., Lt. John Radovan said.
A passerby called authorities about the fight, and an employee of the restaurant ran to a Madison police officer in the 600 block of State Street to alert the officer.
As officers arrived and started to detain the people involved, the fight spilled outside the restaurant. Radovan said non-involved people gathering at the scene were also becoming hostile to the officers, interfering while they were trying to detain people.
Radovan said no injuries were reported other than some scraped knees.
A total of 13 city police officers and a few UW-Madison police officers were needed at the scene to gain control of the situation, Radovan said. Multiple officers used and threatened to use pepper spray.
Sgt. Nate Becker said there were about 200 people in the street when he arrived, some causing minor disturbances and others being detained. He said the scene was “complete chaos, bedlam, insanity” and something he had “never seen” during more than 12 years with Madison police.
Radovan said several people were either taken to the Dane County Public Safety Building for resisting an officer and/or disorderly conduct or given citations and released at the scene.