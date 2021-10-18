State senator who was battered during 2020 protest said he came Downtown to a 'hornet's nest'

In opening statements Monday, Nicholson Goetz said protesters were on edge the night of June 23-24, 2020, after hearing a gunshot fired nearby and having drivers try to run them over earlier.

"It was a highly charged environment that night," she said. "A lot of people were scared."

Nobody, she said, was allowed to take or post videos of protests, to keep protesters from being harassed.

Carpenter testified he did not know that, but said he considers himself an ally of the Black Lives Matter movement. He paused to take a picture before walking from his car to his Capitol office, he said, not realizing his phone was set to shoot video. His 11-second video shows O'Reilly and Hamer charging toward him before his phone is jostled away. Police identified them through tips received from the public.

But Nicholson Goetz told the jury the two were only trying to get Carpenter to stop taking video. And Carpenter, she said, "wasn't acting like an ally. He was filming them and frightening them."

That doesn't justify Carpenter's injuries, she said, and the incident took focus away from the protest over police brutality, and now "we're talking about a white man who holds a powerful position."