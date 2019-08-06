The Wisconsin Department of Transportation Division of Motor Vehicles has revoked the vehicle dealer licenses of two Arlington-based car dealers.
DOT said in a news release that an investigation found that Best Motors and Manhattan Motors, both at 101 Skyline Drive in Arlington, sold vehicles with mileage discrepancies to customers, which is against state law.
