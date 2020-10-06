State pays out $82,000 settlement for Vietnam veteran arrested during 2013 protest crackdown

Willie Williams, a Madison-area Vietnam veteran who was injured while being arrested during a 2013 crackdown by Gov. Scott Walker’s administration against Capitol demonstrators, has settled with the state for $82,000.
Williams was arrested by State Capitol Police in the rotunda on Aug. 1, 2013, during a larger protest led by the Solidarity Singers — a remnant of the 2011 protests against Walker’s anti-union policies. Hundreds of demonstrators over several days were arrested and issued citations because they lacked a permit.
Williams said he was not part of the larger solidarity demonstration, and his citation was dismissed, along with those of a number of people who were arrested under the same regulation.
In the months leading up to Williams’ arrest, U.S. District Judge William Conley ruled in favor of the state’s authority to regulate groups of more than 20 people on State Capitol property. The ruling required large groups to obtain a permit before taking part in a demonstration.
Williams became distressed after he was handcuffed with his hands behind his back during the 2013 arrest.
According to court documents, Williams did not resist arrest but was pushed by two officers down a hallway and toward a marble staircase. His legs gave out and he fell on the steps as police escorted him from the main floor of the rotunda to the basement for processing. He sustained injuries to his lower back.
Williams was taken by Madison Fire Department EMS to Veterans Hospital. Doctors concluded Williams suffered serious injury to his lower back as a result of the fall.
In his lawsuit, Williams accused the arresting officers of violating his Fourth Amendment rights, use of excessive force and First Amendment retaliation. He also alleged that then-Department of Administration Secretary Mike Huebsch and Capitol Police Chief David Erwin implemented a policy of detaining, processing and handcuffing protesters to deter and punish them for exercising their First Amendment rights.
Williams’ attorney, Jeff Scott Olson, said the settlement covers Williams’ legal fees and medical bills. It was reached on Sept. 25 and the case was dismissed Monday.
The state’s 2013 crackdown on protesters resulted in more than 400 citations, all of which were tossed out in court, Olson said, adding “very few people who were arrested were compensated.”
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.