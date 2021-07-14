State Patrol: Woman arrested for second OWI with two children in the car

A 31-year-old Manitowish Waters woman was arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated with her 2-year-old and a 7-year-old children in the car, the State Patrol said Wednesday.

The arrest was Molly Goldsworthy's second OWI, said Sgt. Bryan Wrycha of the State Patrol. Goldsworthy was also tentatively charged with THC possession, Wrycha said.

Goldsworthy was pulled over for speeding on Highway 51 south of Highway NN near Wausau, Wrycha said. During an evaluation, Goldsworthy's speech and body movements were sped up and exaggerated, and she was grinding her teeth, said Marcus Meurer, a Wisconsin State Patrol drug recognition evaluator. The behaviors are all signs of stimulant use, Meurer said.

Goldsworthy was then taken to a hospital for further evaluation and a blood test, Meurer said, adding the state patrol had not yet received the results.

