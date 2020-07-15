State Patrol using aerial enforcement in Dane, Jefferson, Marquette counties starting Wednesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The State Patrol announced that it will be using aerial enforcement in Dane, Jefferson and Marquette counties on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

The enforcement will be along Interstate 39/90 in Dane County on Wednesday, along I-94 in Jefferson County on Thursday, and along I-39 in Marquette County on Friday.

Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds designated for the enforcement, with locations picked based on traffic citations, crash reports and related data.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

“We often announce these enforcement efforts to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws – not to stop or cite motorists,” State Patrol Captain Jason Zeeh said in a statement.

The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.