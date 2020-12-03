State Patrol using aerial enforcement in Columbia, Sauk counties Thursday, Saturday

The State Patrol announced that it will be using aerial enforcement in Columbia and Sauk Counties on Thursday and Saturday.
The enforcement will be along Interstate 39/90/94 in Columbia County on Thursday and along I-90/94 in Sauk County on Saturday.
Most State Patrol aerial missions are made possible through federal funds designated for the enforcement, with locations picked based on traffic citations, crash reports and related data.
“Excessive speed has been a contributing factor to a large number of 2020’s fatal crashes,” Superintendent Anthony Burrell said in a statement. “We choose to announce enforcement efforts like this to emphasize that the goal is public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws — not to stop or cite motorists.”
If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.
The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.
