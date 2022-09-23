 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Patrol using aerial enforcement along I-94 in Dane County on Friday

State Patrol squad, generic file photo
Wisconsin State Patrol

The State Patrol announced that it will be using aerial enforcement along Interstate 94 in Dane County on Friday, weather permitting.

It also will do aerial enforcement along I-94 in Dunn County on Friday and Highway 57 and Highway Y in Door County on Sunday.

The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.

The State Patrol said it analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement, which often is paid for by federal grants.

The State Patrol said aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce its goal to improve safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws.

If weather conditions are unfavorable for flying, enforcement typically proceeds using ground-based units.

