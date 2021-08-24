State Patrol using aerial enforcement along I-39/90 in Dane, Rock counties this week

“We publicly announce many of these enforcement efforts to reinforce that our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws,” Capt. Jason Zeeh, commander of the State Patrol’s Southwest Region Post based in DeForest, said in a statement in advance of a prior aerial effort. “Officers will be watching for speeding, tailgating or other dangerous driving behaviors that risk the safety of all travelers.”
The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.
The State Patrol said it’s much easier from the air to spot drivers who are speeding or driving aggressively. When a pilot observes a violation, they communicate with ground-based units to initiate a traffic stop.
Many aerial enforcement missions are announced publicly to reinforce the goal of improving public safety through voluntary compliance with traffic laws, not simply to stop or cite drivers, the State Patrol said.
