The State Patrol announced that it is using aerial enforcement along Interstate 39/90 in Dane County on Tuesday.
“We publicly announce many of these enforcement efforts to reinforce that our goal is voluntary compliance with traffic laws,” Capt. Jason Zeeh, commander of the State Patrol’s Southwest Region Post based in DeForest, said in a statement. “Officers will be watching for speeding, tailgating or other dangerous driving behaviors that risk the safety of all travelers.”
The aircraft use a timing device known as VASCAR (Visual Average Speed Computer and Recorder) along with highway markings to determine vehicle speeds. When pilots detect speeders, aggressive or reckless drivers, they contact State Patrol vehicles to make a traffic stop.
The State Patrol said it analyzes data on traffic citations, crash reports and related information to identify highway corridors for enforcement, which often is paid for by federal grants.