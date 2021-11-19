 Skip to main content
State Patrol: Madison man arrested for suspected 6th OWI offense

State Patrol: Madison man arrested for suspected 6th OWI offense

A Madison man was arrested Thursday night for a suspected sixth OWI offense, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.

A trooper was responding to a car fire on Interstate 39-90-94 around 9:25 p.m. and came in contact with Brian T. Wipperfurth, 48, the State Patrol said in a statement. Field sobriety tests were conducted after Wipperfurth showed signs of impairment, according to the State Patrol.

He was arrested and taken to Dane County Jail.

Brian T. Wipperfurth

Wipperfurth

 DANE COUNTY JAIL

