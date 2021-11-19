State Patrol: Madison man arrested for suspected 6th OWI offense

A Madison man was arrested Thursday night for a suspected sixth OWI offense, the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
A trooper was responding to a car fire on Interstate 39-90-94 around 9:25 p.m. and came in contact with Brian T. Wipperfurth, 48, the State Patrol said in a statement. Field sobriety tests were conducted after Wipperfurth showed signs of impairment, according to the State Patrol.
He was arrested and taken to Dane County Jail.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
