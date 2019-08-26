A Portage man was arrested for his alleged sixth OWI and a Janesville man for his alleged fourth OWI on Sunday in Dane County, the State Patrol reported.
Thomas S. Braaksma, 60, was stopped for speeding and window tint shortly after 5:15 p.m. Sunday on Maple Grove Road at Highway, according to a police news release.
The trooper reported detecting the odor of intoxicants and Braaksma then failing field sobriety tests, so he was arrested for his sixth offense of operating while intoxicated.
Jeffery Robinson, 51, was stopped for lane deviation shortly before 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 39-90 near milepost 53.
The trooper reported detecting the odor of intoxicants, and Robinson then failing field sobriety tests, so he was arrested for his fourth offense of OWI.