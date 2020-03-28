State officials say donate to COVID-19 pandemic charities, but use caution to avoid scams

State officials urge Wisconsin residents to use caution to avoid being scammed when donating to charities during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and to report any suspected charity scams.

Attorney General Josh Kaul and Kathy Blumenfeld, secretary of the state Department of Financial Institutions, said residents making donations to coronavirus relief efforts can take simple steps to make sure their donations are going where they are intended, to organizations genuinely serving others.

Donors can search DFI's online registry to see if an organization is registered in Wisconsin, and review its financial reports. The registry is at https://wdfi.org/charitableorganizations. Under state law, most fundraisers and charities soliciting donations are required to register and report each year. Not all are required to do so, but the lack of a registration can be a red flag.

Check a charity's rating at the BBB Wise Giving Alliance, Charity Navigator, Charity Watch and Guidestar.

Search the charity's name on the internet along with words like "complaint" or "scam."