State lawyer exam still on during COVID-19 pandemic, but test takers must hold state blameless if infected

The twice-yearly state bar exam for lawyers who want to practice in Wisconsin is still on next week, despite local orders barring large gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state Board of Bar Examiners says it’s doing everything possible to keep test-takers and proctors safe, including a mask requirement, social distancing and limiting the number of occupants of each room where the test is being administered.
But it’s also requiring test-takers to sign a liability waiver absolving the board of any legal responsibility should any of those taking the bar exam contract COVID-19.
The Board of Bar Examiners is an 11-member body appointed by the state Supreme Court and is part of the Wisconsin Court System. The board “evaluates the skills, character, and fitness of lawyers and also writes and grades the Wisconsin Bar Examination,” according to the state court website.
Graduates of UW-Madison and Marquette University law schools have diploma privilege and aren’t required to take the bar exam, but those who graduated from out-of-state law schools must take it in order to practice law in Wisconsin.
Board of Bar Examiners executive director and general counsel Jacquelynn Rothstein said in an email message that the state Supreme Court determined the liability waiver is required to take the bar exam next week. Asked to explain why the court is requiring the waiver, she did not respond.
The waiver reads: “By signing this agreement, you acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that you may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 by attending July 2020 Wisconsin Bar Examination and that such exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, and death.”
Signers of the agreement also aver they do not currently have COVID-19 symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.
Often rejected
Such agreements have become more common during the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses such as gyms and hair salons attempt to limit their liability should customers contract the illness through exposure during their visits. Before his June 19 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Donald Trump’s campaign required those getting tickets to the event to agree to assume the risk of contracting COVID-19 by attending the event and absolve the president’s campaign of liability.
But the waivers have an “abysmal record” in Wisconsin courts, Madison attorney Erik Monson said. In past state Supreme Court decisions that have dealt with liability waivers like the one required by the Board of Bar Examiners, the court said it has never seen one fashioned in a way that passes legal muster, he said. Monson recently wrote a blog item for the State Bar of Wisconsin which explains that unless very carefully crafted, liability waivers are likely unenforceable.
“In the last forty years, the Wisconsin Supreme Court has not found a single exculpatory contract that did not violate public policy and was therefore enforceable,” Monson wrote in the item, published on July 10.
“They’re not per se invalid,” Monson said in an interview. “But in an opinion 15 years ago, (the court) wrote that in 25 years they hadn’t seen one that was (valid).”
More recently, in 2016, the high court found a liability waiver drafted by a hot air ballooning company to be unenforceable.
“They’ve never met one of those they liked,” said Monson.
The high court has said several factors, including being overbroad and attempting to serve many purposes, will render liability waivers unenforceable. The Board of Bar Examiners’ waiver, he said, is unenforceable because it’s a contract that doesn’t give the signer an opportunity to bargain for terms other than those presented.
“It’s take it or leave it,” he said. “It’s sign and sit or don’t sign and don’t sit.”
Precautions taken
The exam will be given Tuesday and Wednesday at the Marriott Madison West, 1313 John Q. Hammons Drive, in Middleton.
Court spokesman Tom Sheehan said 145 people are scheduled to take the exam, spread out in 16 rooms with a maximum of 10 test-takers per room, with at least 6 feet between them.
“Examinees are asked to sign a waiver to acknowledge that taking the bar exam is voluntary, and that even though the BBE has taken all reasonable steps to protect the health of individuals, there is still some risk,” Sheehan wrote in a statement.
The Board of Bar Examiners consulted with Public Health Madison & Dane County to ensure that steps to the greatest extent are taken to reduce the potential for the spread of coronavirus, Sheehan wrote.
Sarah Mattes, spokeswoman for the health agency, said the exam is classified as falling under infrastructure in the department’s latest order, which in most situations allows only gatherings of 10 or fewer people. The exam is an infrastructure operation, she said, because it involves certification, licensing or credentialing.
In the face of COVID-19, some states including Michigan and Nevada are offering bar exams online instead of in person, but Wisconsin does not offer that option.
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.