State lawyer exam still on during COVID-19 pandemic, but test takers must hold state blameless if infected

The waiver reads: “By signing this agreement, you acknowledge the contagious nature of COVID-19 and voluntarily assume the risk that you may be exposed to or infected by COVID-19 by attending July 2020 Wisconsin Bar Examination and that such exposure or infection may result in personal injury, illness, permanent disability, and death.”

Signers of the agreement also aver they do not currently have COVID-19 symptoms and have not been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 in the past 14 days.

Often rejected

Such agreements have become more common during the coronavirus pandemic, as businesses such as gyms and hair salons attempt to limit their liability should customers contract the illness through exposure during their visits. Before his June 19 rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, President Donald Trump’s campaign required those getting tickets to the event to agree to assume the risk of contracting COVID-19 by attending the event and absolve the president’s campaign of liability.