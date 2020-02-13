You are the owner of this article.
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students
State DOJ investigating possible sharing of nude pictures of minors by Middleton High students

Middleton police squad tight crop
Middleton Police Department

The state Department of Justice is taking over an investigation of nude photos of minors possibly being shared by Middleton High School students.

After being notified Tuesday about the potential of nude photos of students under 18 being shared by high school students, the Middleton Police Department said Thursday it was investigating the allegations.

Middleton Police Capt. Jeremy Geiszler said police are working directly with the Middleton Cross Plains School District to identify students who may have been victimized or were involved in sharing the pictures.

Later on Thursday, though, the police department said the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is now taking the lead "due to the scope of this incident."

The district sent an email to parents of high school students Thursday afternoon, saying staff have "been working tirelessly to support our students who have been impacted by the investigation."

"We also know this has been a very emotional week for our students so please encourage your child to seek out our student services staff it they need additional support," the email said.

