State DOJ investigating officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson after attempted traffic stop

The state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson Wednesday afternoon after an attempted traffic stop by the State Patrol, the department said.
State Patrol attempted the traffic stop of a car with a driver and one passenger on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek at around 12:30 p.m., according to a statement. The car stopped for a short time, and the passenger got out and fled while the car then fled also. The passenger was eventually found.
State Patrol pursued the car, during which the driver of the car fired shots at law enforcement.
The car was going southbound on Highway 26 when road spikes were used. The car then got off Highway 26 at Highway 12, stopping at the median. The driver got out of the car with a handgun and tried to carjack, then three State Patrol troopers used their weapons and hit the driver.
Life-saving measures were used, but the driver died at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.
Support Local Journalism
The State Patrol troopers involved have been put on administrative leave, as per policy.
The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is heading the investigation with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ's Office of Crime Victim Services.
The investigation is ongoing, and the DOJ said in its statement Wednesday night no further information was available to be released.
$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area
Bail set at $1 million for man charged in Brittany Zimmermann homicide
Occupied car hit, but no injuries reported in series of Sunday shootings, Madison police say
Madison police identify officer seriously injured in Sun Prairie crash that killed wife
Shots heard from condo before officers enter, find man's body in apparent suicide after domestic struggle
Man pleads guilty to gun possession during Downtown unrest, but issue of his arrest remains
Driver seriously injured in Williamson Street crash involving alcohol, high speeds, Madison police say
Madison police release pictures of Far East Side ‘porch pirates’
3 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, DOC reports
Madison police, U.S. Marshals arrest 15-year-old suspect in Chicago homicide
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.