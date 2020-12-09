 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State DOJ investigating officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson after attempted traffic stop
0 comments
alert top story

State DOJ investigating officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson after attempted traffic stop

{{featured_button_text}}
State Patrol (copy)
WISCONSIN STATE PATROL

The state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson Wednesday afternoon after an attempted traffic stop by the State Patrol, the department said. 

State Patrol attempted the traffic stop of a car with a driver and one passenger on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek at around 12:30 p.m., according to a statement. The car stopped for a short time, and the passenger got out and fled while the car then fled also. The passenger was eventually found.

State Patrol pursued the car, during which the driver of the car fired shots at law enforcement.

The car was going southbound on Highway 26 when road spikes were used. The car then got off Highway 26 at Highway 12, stopping at the median. The driver got out of the car with a handgun and tried to carjack, then three State Patrol troopers used their weapons and hit the driver. 

Life-saving measures were used, but the driver died at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The State Patrol troopers involved have been put on administrative leave, as per policy. 

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is heading the investigation with the help of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Wisconsin State Crime Laboratory and the DOJ's Office of Crime Victim Services. 

The investigation is ongoing, and the DOJ said in its statement Wednesday night no further information was available to be released. 

$1 million bail for man charged with killing Brittany Zimmermann tops recent notable crime news in Madison area

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics