State DOJ investigating officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson after attempted traffic stop

The state Department of Justice is investigating an officer-involved death near Fort Atkinson Wednesday afternoon after an attempted traffic stop by the State Patrol, the department said.

State Patrol attempted the traffic stop of a car with a driver and one passenger on Highway 26 between Watertown and Johnson Creek at around 12:30 p.m., according to a statement. The car stopped for a short time, and the passenger got out and fled while the car then fled also. The passenger was eventually found.

State Patrol pursued the car, during which the driver of the car fired shots at law enforcement.

The car was going southbound on Highway 26 when road spikes were used. The car then got off Highway 26 at Highway 12, stopping at the median. The driver got out of the car with a handgun and tried to carjack, then three State Patrol troopers used their weapons and hit the driver.

Life-saving measures were used, but the driver died at the scene. No one else was injured during the incident.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The State Patrol troopers involved have been put on administrative leave, as per policy.