State DOJ asks Madison police to lead investigation into officer-involved shooting on Southeast Side

The state Department of Justice has asked Madison police to take the lead on an investigation into an officer-involved shooting at a Southeast Side hotel Wednesday night.

The Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation attempted to arrest a wanted person in a car in the parking lot of the Days Inn & Suites hotel, 4402 E. Broadway Service Road, at around 10:20 p.m. Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

During the attempt to take the person into custody, an agent with the Division of Criminal Investigation fired a gunshot, but no one was hit.

The person tried to flee but was ultimately taken into custody and also taken to a local hospital for minor injuries sustained during the arrest.

No Madison police officers were involved in the incident, Grigg said. Everyone involved is fully cooperating with the investigation, which is ongoing. Madison police will turn over findings of the investigation to the Dane County District Attorney's Office once it has concluded.

