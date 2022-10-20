State Department of Justice IDs officer who fatally shot Black man at Windsor hotel

State officials on Thursday night identified a four-year veteran of the Dane County Sheriff's Office as the deputy who shot and killed a 46-year-old man last week in Windsor during an investigation of a stolen vehicle.

The Department of Justice said Deputy Cody Woods made contact with the vehicle at the Super 8 hotel on Lake Circle at about 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 13 and soon after shot its driver, Quantaze D. Campbell. Campbell was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

Wood was not hurt in the incident and he's been placed on paid leave pending a DOJ investigation.

Apart from the identification of those involved, officials have said little about the moments leading up to Woods' shooting of Campbell.

Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett did not respond to an email on Wednesday asking for more information about the incident.

Ariana Vruwink, a spokesperson for County Executive Joe Parisi, said the county's top elected official "appreciated the prompt information the Sheriff provided to the public the night of the incident."

That briefing by Barrett provided no information beyond the fact that a deputy shot and killed someone outside the hotel that night and that the deputy had been placed on leave.

"Like everyone else, he is hoping for a timely and thorough investigation" by the state Division of Criminal Investigation, Vruwink said of Parisi.

Parisi had been a vocal critic of Barrett's reluctance to provide information to the public about the Sheriff's Office investigation of the shooting of Quadren Wilson by Department of Justice agents earlier this year.

"This has not been a transparent process," Parisi said at the time, adding that the sheriff should have been holding regular briefings about the investigation and served as a clearinghouse of information about the incident.

The state agent who shot Wilson, Mark Wagner, was ultimately charged with second-degree recklessly endangering safety by use of a dangerous weapon after the Sheriff's Office turned over its findings to Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.

Barrett's Republican opponent, Detective Anthony Hamilton, has rebuked the sheriff's silence about the shooting. Hamilton said there's nothing stopping Barrett from providing "basic information to the public" in spite of DOJ's ongoing investigation.

"This is a stunning lack of leadership for Barrett to hide from questions from the public and media," Hamilton said in a statement.

Hamilton will face Barrett in the Nov. 8 election.

At the time of his death, Campbell had a warrant out for missing a court date stemming from charges of being party to a theft between $10,000 and $100,000.

Campbell's family and activists held a vigil outside the Super 8 on Sunday. Freedom Inc., a local social justice organization, has said Campbell was unarmed.

"We are calling for transparency in the details of this case and the immediate firing of all officers involved in this murder," Freedom Inc. said in a social media statement.

State Journal reporter Chris Rickert contributed to this report.