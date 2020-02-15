State board awards $25K for wrongful conviction in 1992 homicide

The Wisconsin Claims Board on Friday awarded $25,000 to a U.S. Navy veteran who spent 26 years behind bars for a homicide he didn’t commit.

Derrick Sanders, now 48, argued he was wrongfully convicted in the fatal shooting of Jason Bowie in Milwaukee in 1992. Prosecutors dropped the charges against him in 2018 after a circuit judge threw out his conviction.

“The Board concludes and finds that the evidence is clear and convincing that Sanders was innocent of the charge discussed herein,” the decision said.

Sanders had asked the board for $5.7 million but state law limits compensation for wrongful convictions to $25,000. Sanders’ current attorney, Rex Anderegg, didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

According to board documents, Sanders, Anthony Boddie and John Peavy attacked Bowie in November 1992, beating him at two different houses. Boddie and Peavy later took Bowie to an abandoned house where Boddie shot him in the head. Anderegg said Boddie was angry because Bowie had burglarized his girlfriend’s house.

Boddie pleaded guilty to first-degree intentional homicide, Peavy pleaded guilty to being a party to the homicide, and Sanders pleaded no contest to the same charge. He was convicted in 1993 and sentenced to life in prison.