State authorities investigating likely homicide in Iowa County

Local and state law enforcement have taken a suspect into custody in the murder of a female in the village of Avoca in Iowa County Monday afternoon, the state Department of Justice said Tuesday.

The name of the victim and the location of the home where she was found were not released. The DOJ said in a press release that at about 3 p.m., a male contacted police to report the death. Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to the public.

The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation is leading this investigation, with help from the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office and village of Avoca Police Department. The agency said no further information would be made immediately available.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.