Wisconsin state archeologist James M. Skibo died after being pulled from Lake Mendota on Friday, the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office said.

Skibo, 63, of Madison, was pulled from the lake's waters by Madison Fire Department’s water rescue team on Friday morning, said Cristina Figueroa Soto, director of operations for the Medical Examiner's Office.

The Fire Department had responded to the area of the lake by Shorewood Hills for a report of a missing diver around 9:20 a.m. on Friday. First responders brought Skibo to shore and gave him medical care but he later died at an area hospital.

Skibo's exact cause of death remains under investigation, the Medical Examiner's Office said.

The Wisconsin Historical Society said Skibo was on a routine dive preparing for the maritime archaeology season at the time of Friday's incident.

"Jim's passion and enthusiasm reverberated through the halls of our organization and throughout the state," the Historical Society said on Facebook.

"An explorer at heart, Jim traveled Wisconsin on a mission to democratize archaeology, and he loved to tell the stories of the past through the lens of the archaeological record left behind," the Historical Society said. "He truly was the “People’s Archaeologist,” as he often referred to himself."

The Historical Society first hired Skibo as the state archaeologist in 2021. Originally from Michigan, Skibo previously worked at Illinois State University for 27 years, where he was an anthropology professor and later chair of the department.

In recent years, Skibo assisted in the recovery of two Native American canoes from the waters of Lake Mendota. Carbon dating determined that one canoe found last September was 3,000 years old, making it the oldest boat ever found in the Great Lakes region. The other canoe, recovered in June 2021, was found to be about 1,200 years old.

Photos: Remembering horrific van crash that killed 7 young people in 1999