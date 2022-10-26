State agent's lawyers seek dismissal of charge, say Quadren Wilson endangered the public, not agent

Lawyers for a state Division of Criminal Investigation agent charged last month with shooting Quadren Wilson, who was unarmed, during a traffic stop in February asserted in a motion filed Wednesday that it was Wilson "who in fact endangered the safety of the officers as well as the public" by trying to escape from the stop.

The motion, which asks for the dismissal of a charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety against DCI Agent Mark Wagner, asserts that Wagner legally fired at Wilson on Feb. 3 because Wagner was defending himself from what he believed was a gunshot fired from inside Wilson's car. Under Wisconsin law, Wagner's use of self-defense may be reasonable even when it's mistaken, Wagner's lawyers assert.

The motion refers to Wilson by his initials.

"It is (Wilson) who recklessly endangered the officers and the community with his actions in attempting a dangerous escape," wrote Wagner's attorneys, Michael Steinle and Daniel Sanders, of Milwaukee. "It is reasonable to believe that all of (Wilson's) actions would lead a person who was in Wagner's position to believe (Wilson) was reaching and/or had a gun."

No gun was found in Wilson's car after he was struck in the back five times by what were found to be bullet fragments. A criminal complaint states Wagner fired twice, and that a rifle held by Agent Nathan Peskie, who was not charged, was missing five rounds.

Wilson's attorney, Stephen Eisenberg, said he hasn't seen the motion, but said it was "atrocious" to blame Wilson for his reaction to a chaotic scene, in which, a criminal complaint states, agents pinned Wilson’s SUV from the front and back with pickup trucks.

"The police caused Quadren to behave in a panicked manner because of hitting him from behind and hitting from the front, and 10 cops descending upon him, and then within five seconds, seven gunshots," Eisenberg said. "So don't tell me that Quadren instigated the situation. I don't blame him for panicking after getting slammed from the rear and the front."

Wagner was charged and appeared in court on Sept. 22. He is scheduled for a status conference Friday morning before a Dane County court commissioner.

The shooting of Wilson, who is Black, drew protests from Wilson's family and others in Madison. Wagner, who is white, was charged more than seven months after the incident following an investigation by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, which went back and investigated certain aspects of the case at the request of District Attorney Ismael Ozanne.

'He has a gun'

According to the complaint, after agents pinned Wilson’s silver Hyundai SUV from the front and back with pickup trucks, they approached the rear of the Hyundai with guns drawn and ordered Wilson to show his hands. One agent smashed the rear driver’s side window in an attempt to let in more light, since the vehicle had darkly tinted windows. Wilson was revving the engine, and smoke was coming from the spinning tires.

Wagner said that as he approached the vehicle, he saw Wilson fidgeting with something in his right hand and reaching down with his left arm, the complaint states. Wagner said he could not see what Wilson had in his left hand, but after Wilson quickly moved both of his hands up, he told investigators, “I thought, now he has a gun.”

Wagner said he then heard what sounded like a gunshot and felt something hit him, leading him to believe that he had been shot. He said he fired his weapon “almost simultaneously” before falling backward.

The motion to dismiss states Wagner was holding a police ballistics shield in his left hand and his gun in his right hand.

Defense stance

Wagner's attorneys maintain he was entitled to defend himself even with the mistaken belief that he was being shot at.

"Just because a gun is not found in the ultimate arrest of (Wilson), does not equate to an inference that the use of self-defense does not apply," they wrote. "It is (Wilson) who is creating the endangerment by recklessly driving his car in such a manner so as to endanger the officers and the public at a busy intersection. Wagner was exposed to an extremely dangerous encounter with (Wilson) who was attempting to escape."

The motion asserts none of the facts in the complaint "even come close" to alleging the elements necessary to prove second-degree recklessly endangering safety, and only support a conclusion that Wagner "was merely reacting to the criminally reckless conduct of (Wilson)."

Eisenberg said there was no reason the agents couldn't have arrested Wilson the next day at his probation agent's office, or pulled him over using a marked squad car and ordered him to lie on the ground.

"You can't create the situation and say, 'It's not our fault,'" Eisenberg said.