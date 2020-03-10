State agency warns investors against COVID-19 related scams

A Wisconsin state agency urged investors Thursday to be on the lookout for scam artists who seek to capitalize on fear and uncertainty, in light of impact of COVID-19 on financial markets.
The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions issued a statement to remind investors to be on the lookout for scammers who seek to scare them into alleged “safer” or “guaranteed” investments.
“Avoid making decisions based on panic or fear,” Kathy Blumenfeld, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, said in a statement. “We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy.”
Blumenfeld urged investors to never make an investment decision without understanding exactly what they are investing in, who they’re doing business with, where their money is going and how it will be used. She said to always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with the state or a provincial securities regulator.
The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions provided three questions for investors to ask before making a financial decision:
Is the investment being offered with guaranteed high return with little or no risk? According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, all investments carry risk, none can guarantee a return and anyone who says otherwise is lying.
Is there a sense of urgency or limited availability surrounding the investment? According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, if the offer is legitimate, it will be available later. Don’t be afraid to walk away.
Is the person offering the investment or their staff properly licensed or registered? According to the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, investors should avoid unregistered investment salespeople and their products for the same reason they wouldn’t go to an unlicensed doctor or dentist.
“Make sure you have all the facts before you hand your money over to someone else to invest,” said Blumenfeld.
She encouraged investors to contact DFI with any questions about the investment professional they are working with or the product being offered at (608)-266-2139 and online via BrokerCheck.