State agency warns investors against COVID-19 related scams

A Wisconsin state agency urged investors Thursday to be on the lookout for scam artists who seek to capitalize on fear and uncertainty, in light of impact of COVID-19 on financial markets.

The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions issued a statement to remind investors to be on the lookout for scammers who seek to scare them into alleged “safer” or “guaranteed” investments.

“Avoid making decisions based on panic or fear,” Kathy Blumenfeld, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions, said in a statement. “We know con artists are opportunistic and use current events to cloak their schemes with an air of immediacy and legitimacy.”

Blumenfeld urged investors to never make an investment decision without understanding exactly what they are investing in, who they’re doing business with, where their money is going and how it will be used. She said to always ask if the salesperson and the security are registered with the state or a provincial securities regulator.

The Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions provided three questions for investors to ask before making a financial decision:

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting! Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}