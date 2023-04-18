A woman who held police at bay at a Belleville bar for several hours early Saturday — and where she had fired several gunshots — told police afterward she didn't remember a lot of what happened and has an alter ego who is "really fun," a criminal complaint states.

The complaint charged Jovanna K. Kirtz, 42, of Belleville, with second-degree reckless endangerment, criminal damage to property and failure to comply with officers for the standoff at the Dam Bar, 3 E. Main St., in which it's alleged Kirtz fired several gunshots inside the bar where she had barricaded herself after a dispute with her husband, according to the complaint.

The incident, which began around 2 a.m., ended after more than eight hours when Kirtz fell asleep about 10:30 a.m., the complaint states.

During an interview with Dane County Sheriff's Detectives Megan Berndt and George Mayerhofer, Kirtz said she recalled having an argument with her husband Friday night. She said at first she could not remember being at the Dam Bar, then said, "I remember snippets in my head."

She said she was by herself in the bar and remembered firing a gunshot that struck "probably the wall." Told that about eight rounds had been fired, Kirtz said, "I would never do that. I don't even know how to shoot the freakin' gun."

She added that she has experienced "numerous stressors" and that if she drinks too much, she blacks out. She also said she has "an alter ego named Mandy," adding, "She's really fun."

Kirtz appeared in court Tuesday afternoon where Court Commissioner Brian Asmus set her bail at $10,000.

According to the complaint:

Kirtz's husband told police he and his wife had gotten into an argument at another bar and it extended to the Dam Bar. He left because he didn't want to keep drinking, but she did.

About a half-hour after speaking with Kirtz's husband, police were told Kirtz had fired two rounds inside the bar. Four to six more rounds were also heard later from inside the bar.

Police also said Kirtz was getting "increasingly agitated" and did not like the jukebox that was in the Dam Bar. As she became increasingly angry while police negotiated with her, she claimed one of the people who lives above the bar was messing with the jukebox. She told police she was going to "go upstairs and shoot them all and then shoot herself," then fired another round to punctuate that statement.

She fired another round about 5:06 a.m., and during a call to 911 later threatened to shoot the jukebox if they couldn't get it to work right. She fired another round or two after poking her head outside about 5:45 a.m., and another at about 7:10 a.m.

During this time, she was not answering the phone to speak with negotiators, who then tried to use loudspeakers to communicate with her. Officers got into the bar around 8:30 a.m. and tried to speak to her directly, but she wouldn't put her gun down or engage with them.

Around 10:10 a.m. Kirtz said she felt lightheaded and needed her medications, lay down on the floor with the gun beside her, then pushed it farther from her. When she stopped responding completely, officers took her into custody.