A man wanted for crimes in Illinois and Wisconsin was arrested in Beloit Wednesday morning, after an hours-long standoff that prompted police to shut down the neighborhood.
Alexander Duke, 32, Rockford, Ill., was taken into custody without incident by Beloit and Janesville police at about 11:20 a.m., from an apartment in the 2200 block of Burton Street.
The tactical response was ordered when officers learned of Duke's warrants and his history of violence.
Police were notified early in the morning that Duke went to the apartment where a 29-year-old woman lived, a woman he allegedly sexually assaulted, kidnapped and endangered her safety in March.
A warrant for his arrest was issued in Rock County Circuit Court in April.
The woman was in the apartment throughout the standoff. Police said she sustained no visible injuries.