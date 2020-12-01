Staffing shortages in Wisconsin prison system prompt transfer of 220 inmates

Amid staffing shortages and coronavirus outbreaks, the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is closing a cell hall in Waupun prison and moving 220 inmates to other facilities, DOC announced Tuesday.
The move is expected to help address staff vacancies at Waupun Correctional Institution and decrease the prison's population by 20% over the next few months as prisoners are transferred.
"We’ve taken many steps to try and address vacancy rates at Waupun," Division of Adult Institutions administrator Makda Fessahaye said in a statement. "We think closing the cell hall will help address staffing while meeting the alignment goals of our agency."
DOC on Monday reported that no inmates at Waupun had active cases of COVID-19. Any outbreaks could cause delays in the transfers.
The population reduction will allow the number of direct staffed posts to be decreased by eight per day and eliminate "daily relief positions" for the cell hall, DOC said.
DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said in a statement that staffing shortages at Waupun on "not tied to any one, particular factor and did not happen overnight," so the cell hall closure won't fix all the issues.
"We think it is a step in the right direction," Carr said.
While the state prison system has historically struggled with staffing vacancies, the problem has been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Monday, 219 DOC employees were actively infected with COVID-19 and unable to work in the institutions, according to DOC data.
FOX 6 News Milwaukee reported that Waupun had 114 vacancies in November — the highest number of vacancies of any state prison. The facility is understaffed by 33%. The news outlet reported that COVID-19-exposed guards are having to fill in the staffing gaps in prisons.
Since the start of the pandemic, 119 Waupun staff have self-reported testing positive for COVID-19, according to DOC.
Carr said a major reason for closing the cell hall is to "better align our institution populations."
Waupun is a maximum-security prison, but most of those being transferred are classified as medium-security prisoners. They'll be transferred to medium-security prisons. DOC said there will also be corresponding transfers of minimum-security prisoners.
"We want more individuals classified as medium security living in medium-security institutions and more individuals classified as minimum security moved into minimum-security institutions," Carr said.
Carr said move is possible because the adult prison population is at its lowest point in two two decades.
As of Friday, the total inmate population across DOC's more than 30 adult facilities was 20,514. In early March, the population was more than 23,000.
Waupun is currently operating at 128.2% of its designed capacity. It's unclear whether the new move will alleviate overcrowding since prisoners will not have more space.
The shuffling around of inmates comes as the state prison system is facing 1,161 active COVID-19 cases among inmates, as of Monday.
While Waupun does not currently have active cases, it has had 716 COVID-19 infections among inmates since the start of the pandemic. And several prisons that inmates could be transferred to, or that minimum-security inmates could be transferred from, do have active outbreaks.
Prairie du Chien Correctional Institution, a medium-security prison, had 377 active cases among inmates Monday.
Transfers of the 220 inmates housed in the Waupun cell hall have already begun and are expected to continue through February, DOC said.
DOC's policy is to quarantine inmates for 14 days before they leave an institution and again for another 14 days before they're introduced into the general population at a new prison.
