Stabbing was self-defense, prosecutors agree, prompting a misdemeanor conviction

A Stoughton man originally charged with felony reckless endangerment for a stabbing on Monroe Street in 2021 pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor after prosecutors agreed he was acting in self-defense during a fight in which he was outmatched.

An updated criminal complaint filed Tuesday against Cameron W. Montiel, 18, charged him instead with disorderly conduct involving the use of a dangerous weapon for the early morning Aug. 29, 2021, incident outside Kwik Trip, 1421 Monroe St., near Camp Randall Stadium.

Accepting the terms of a plea agreement, Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara sentenced Montiel to a year of probation and said the conviction can be expunged if Montiel completes probation without any new incidents.

Montiel was originally charged with first-degree reckless endangerment for stabbing a man several times, leaving him with a collapsed lung, among other injuries. The original complaint described a situation in which a group that included Montiel walked across Monroe Street to confront another group after some insults were thrown back and forth, which ended with Montiel stabbing the man several times.

The amended complaint states, however, that after Montiel approached, he was tackled then kicked and punched, and he used his knife to get the others off of him.

"I didn't want to kill them or anything, it was for self-defense," Montiel told police, according to the complaint. "I just wanted them off me."

Assistant District Attorney Kyle Olsen told McNamara the proposed agreement was appropriate because it fits the facts of the case more closely, and because it would be the first conviction for Montiel, who was 17 at the time of the incident.

Montiel's lawyer, Dorothea Watson, said police reports and videos of the incident clearly indicate self-defense, and that those who attacked Montiel were "going hog wild" on him. She said he has led an otherwise productive life.

McNamara told Montiel he was lucky, not only because the man he stabbed didn't die, but because he had a good lawyer and a fair prosecutor who worked together to come to an agreement.

