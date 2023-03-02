A Portage man was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison for an attempted homicide conviction stemming from a stabbing on State Street in 2021.

Dane County Circuit Judge Mario White said what Casey W. Wilson did was serious, but on the "gradations of severity" not the most serious form of attempted homicide.

Wilson, 36, was convicted of attempted first-degree intentional homicide after a trial in October. According to a criminal complaint and testimony at the trial, Wilson, who was homeless, stabbed another homeless man in the neck in a doorway alcove in the 300 block of State Street, accusing the man of being a thief and telling him, "You're going to die today."

The stabbing happened as people had begun to filter onto State Street ahead of a Wisconsin Badgers football game later that morning.

White noted that the incident was said to be out of character for Wilson, described by others who lived on the street as someone who was kind and helpful to others. But White said Wilson has experienced in his life "significant trauma that's not been dealt with" stemming from his service in the Army during the Iraq War.

"It's truly an indictment and a disservice that our society doesn't treat veterans better," White said. "We should."

While veterans are revered with words, he said, "when the rubber meets the road" veterans face difficulties getting mental health treatment and housing.

"The fact that you served and experience significant trauma, and can't get appropriate care, that's truly tragic and terrible," White said.

But the crime Wilson committed, White said, stabbing another person in the neck, "is a very personal and intimate act," which could have had far more dangerous consequences than the three stitches the victim received.

The three-year prison sentence Wilson received will be shortened by 475 days he has spent in custody since his arrest. He'll serve four years of extended supervision after his release.

Wilson's attorney, Kara Rolf, indicated Wilson plans to appeal his conviction and because of that, on her advice, he has not accepted responsibility for the stabbing.

Wilson said that while he has faced indifference and barbarism, he still has hope.

"It's taken me too long to admit to myself that I have issues," Wilson said. "It's taken me even longer to seek the help."

Photos: 2023 Moonshine at UW-Madison