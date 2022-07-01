Stabbing on Near East Side leaves man with 'significant' injuries, Madison police say

A man suffered "significant injuries" but is expected to survive after being stabbed Thursday morning on the Near East Side, according to Madison police.
Officers were called to a home on the 1200 block of East Mifflin Street around 8:45 a.m. for a stabbing, Madison police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. The victim and a person of interest know each other, Fryer said.
The man was taken to a hospital for his injuries, she said, while the person of interest was detained on a parole violation.
Logan Wroge | Wisconsin State Journal
Logan Wroge is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. He has been with the newspaper since 2015.
