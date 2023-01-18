 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Stabbing on East Side leaves person with life-threatening injuries, Madison police say

Police lights with wording, generic file photo

A stabbing on the East Side on Tuesday left a person with life-threatening injuries, Madison police reported.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of North Sherman Avenue for the stabbing around 5:20 p.m. Tuesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

The person who was stabbed was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, Fryer said.

No one has been arrested, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

