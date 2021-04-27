 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis man arrested after loaded handgun found in his luggage at security checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport
alert topical

St. Louis man arrested after loaded handgun found in his luggage at security checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport

Handcuffs generic file photo

A St. Louis man was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage at a security checkpoint at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Quadricous Q. Sanford, 31, was stopped at the security checkpoint at 5:12 p.m., Lt. Christopher Moore said in a report.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

Sanford, who does not have a carry and conceal permit, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Moore said.

No information was included in the report on Sanford's reason for having the gun in his luggage, and the Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a query.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics