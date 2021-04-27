St. Louis man arrested after loaded handgun found in his luggage at security checkpoint at Dane County Regional Airport

A St. Louis man was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in his luggage at a security checkpoint at the Dane County Regional Airport, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Quadricous Q. Sanford, 31, was stopped at the security checkpoint at 5:12 p.m., Lt. Christopher Moore said in a report.

Sanford, who does not have a carry and conceal permit, was booked into the Dane County Jail on a tentative charge of carrying a concealed weapon, Moore said.

No information was included in the report on Sanford's reason for having the gun in his luggage, and the Sheriff's Office didn't immediately respond to a query.

