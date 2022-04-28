 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
St. Dennis Catholic School in Madison evacuated due to fire, officials say

Elementary and middle school students were evacuated from at St. Dennis Catholic School Thursday afternoon because of a fire in the basement, the Madison Fire Department said. 

No one was injured, but the fire caused heavy smoke throughout the 4K through eighth grade parochial school at 409 Dempsey Road, Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said. 

Firefighters responded to the fire in a basement storage room around 2:30 p.m. and were still on scene at 3:45 p.m. The fire was contained to the storage room, but crews were still working on putting it out, Schuster said. 

"Smoke has been an issue. There's a lot of smoke," Schuster said. 

The school established a meeting point for parents to pick up their children at Dempsey Road and Anchor Road. 

