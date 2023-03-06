A Madison police squad car was hit by a suspected drunken driver as the officer responded to a separate drunken driving incident on the Beltline early Sunday morning, police reported.
At about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, several people reported a vehicle stopped in traffic on the eastbound Beltline at Stoughton Road with a man passed out in the driver’s seat and the vehicle running, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
While an officer was investigating the passed-out driver, a different driver ran into the officer’s squad car, which had its emergency lights on, Fryer said.
No one was injured, she said.
The driver in the vehicle stopped in traffic, Michael Sikula, 27, was arrested on a tentative drunken driving charge and released to a responsible party, Fryer said.