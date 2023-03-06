A squad car was hit by a drunken driver as the officer responded to a separate OWI on the Beltline early Sunday morning, Madison police reported.
At about 12:25 a.m. Sunday, multiple people reported a vehicle stopped in traffic on the eastbound Beltline at Stoughton Road with a man passed out in the driver’s seat and the vehicle running, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.
While an officer was investigating the passed-out driver, a different driver ran into the officer’s squad car, which had its emergency lights, Fryer said.
No one was injured, Fryer said.
The driver in the vehicle stopped in traffic, Michael Sikula, 27, was arrested for OWI and released to a responsible party, Fryer said.