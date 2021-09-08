Spring Green man faces 2nd OWI after crashing stolen car in McFarland, police say

A Spring Green man faces his second offense of OWI after crashing a stolen car in McFarland early Sunday morning, police reported.
At about 12:45 a.m. Sunday, McFarland police were sent to a vehicle crash into a curb in the 5900 block of Juniper Ridge, Chief Aaron Chapin said in a statement.
Arriving officers ran the license plate and learned the vehicle was reported stolen from Madison and found the driver, Paul Poppe, 25, slumped over the steering wheel, Chapin said.
Officers determined Poppe was under the influence of a controlled substance and found numerous items of drug paraphernalia, and he was arrested for a second offense of operating while intoxicated, as well as a probation violation, Chapin said.
Officer also found a large variety of property that also was suspected to be stolen, Chapin said.
