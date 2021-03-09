Spree of thefts from vehicles includes smashed windows, stolen purses, Madison police say

A spree of thefts from vehicles overnight Sunday into Monday included smashed windows and stolen purses, Madison police reported.
Police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report that:
- Multiple cars were reported to be rummaged through on Crawling Stone Circle.
- A car in an underground parking lot in the 1000 block of North Highpoint Road had the window smashed out and a purse stolen that was in plain view.
- A purse was stolen from an unlocked car in a parking lot in the 2400 block of Independence Lane.
- In the 200 block of South High Point Road, a car's window was smashed out and a purse was stolen that was in plain view.
- Windows were reported smashed on a car in the 1000 block of North Highpoint Road.
Grigg said police recommend that to help prevent such crimes, people lock vehicle and residential doors, leave exterior lights on at night or utilize motion detecting lights, keep valuables out of sight in a vehicle or inside a residence, keep garage doors closed, and report all criminal and suspicious activity immediately.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space