Spree of stolen Kia, Hyundai vehicles continues, Madison police say

The spree of stolen Kia and Hyundai vehicles continues locally as it does across the country, Madison police said Tuesday.

The vehicles primarily being targeted include Kia models that are newer than 2011 and Hyundai models newer than 2015, due to a manufacturing issue that makes them easy to steal. Both automakers said at the beginning of this year that changes were made to prevent this type of theft.

At about 7:20 a.m. on Monday, Madison police were sent to a hotel in the 400 block of Commerce Avenue on the Far West Side after a guest reported his rental car was stolen, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Broken glass was found on the ground near where the vehicle had been parked, Fryer said.

The victim was from a different state and unaware of the spike in Kia and Hyundai vehicles being stolen, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.