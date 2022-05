Spree of slashed tires, graffiti hits Stoughton, police say

A spree of slashed tires and graffiti hit the southwestern section of Stoughton early Tuesday, police reported.

Stoughton police responded to about 40 complaints of slashed tires on cars and graffiti to cars and houses, Chief Gregory Leck said in a statement.

Police ask anyone with information on the vandalism, or who is in the areas that were hit and has security cameras to check their video and call police at 608-873-3374 if they have footage of suspects, Leck said.

Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.