Spikes deployed to stop wrong-way OWI driver on Highway 12/18, authorities say

Spikes were used to stop a wrong-way OWI driver on Highway 12/18 overnight, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 3:30 a.m., a deputy stopped a suspected impaired driver on Highway N at Rinden Road in the town of Pleasant Springs, but the woman drove off from the traffic stop and headed west in the eastbound lanes of 12/18, Lt. Jessamy Torres said in a report.

Monona police aided the pursuit by successfully deploying spikes on the vehicle, which ultimately stopped in Monona, Torres said.

The driver, Ely Arzate, 21, of Chicago, was arrested on tentative charges of first offense operating while intoxicated and felony eluding, and ticketed for speeding, wrong-way driving on a divided highway, and reckless driving, Torres said.

About an hour earlier, a deputy stopped a vehicle that was speeding on Highway 133 in the town of Westport and the driver, Kenneth Morales-Scott, 31, of Madison, was arrested on a tentative charge of fifth offense OWI and ticketed for speeding, operating after revocation, and open intoxicants.

Both Morales-Scott and Arzate were taken to the Dane County Jail.