Spike strips stop Shullsburg man driving 100 mph-plus on Highway 12, authorities say

Spikes strips were used to stop a Shullsburg man who was driving 103 miles per hour on Highway 12 early Thursday morning, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.

A town of Madison officer initially attempted to stop Nicholas S. Plemons, 44, for speeding in his 2013 Buick Verano, but he refused to stop, Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Elise Schaffer said in a statement.

A short time later, a Dane County deputy spotted Plemons traveling at 103 mph in a 55 mph-zone and again attempted to make a traffic stop, Schaffer said.

The deputy arrested Plemons at about 1:30 a.m. after Middleton police deployed road spikes to end the pursuit, Schaffer said.

A male passenger in Plemons’ vehicle fled on foot and was not located, despite the use of a drone and police dog to search the area, Schaffer said.

Plemons was jailed on a tentative charge of knowingly fleeing from an officer.

