Spent bullet found after report or car-to-car gunfire on North Side, Madison police say

A spent bullet was found after a report or car-to-car gunfire on the North Side early Tuesday morning, Madison police reported.
At around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of East Washington Avenue and Wright Street on a report of shots fired, officer Michael Malloy said in a statement.
Witnesses reporting two vehicles on East Washington Avenue exchanging gunfire, and a spent bullet was located in the area, Malloy said.
Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.