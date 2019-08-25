Madison squad car very close shot
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a Speedway gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning on the Southwest Side. 

The man came into the 4902 Verona Road gas station around 5 a.m. armed with a handgun, according to Madison police. He pointed the gun at the clerk and took an undetermined amount of cash from the store. 

Right after the robber got outside of the gas station, he fired one round. Police said there was no evidence that the robber was trying to shoot the clerk. The clerk was uninjured.

Police did not find any property damage to the store from the gunshot. 

A K9 track was started, but the robber was not located.

He was a black man around five feet, six inches, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and a handkerchief covering his face. 

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Comments disabled.