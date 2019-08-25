Madison police are looking for a man who robbed a Speedway gas station at gunpoint Sunday morning on the Southwest Side.
The man came into the 4902 Verona Road gas station around 5 a.m. armed with a handgun, according to Madison police. He pointed the gun at the clerk and took an undetermined amount of cash from the store.
Right after the robber got outside of the gas station, he fired one round. Police said there was no evidence that the robber was trying to shoot the clerk. The clerk was uninjured.
Police did not find any property damage to the store from the gunshot.
A K9 track was started, but the robber was not located.
He was a black man around five feet, six inches, with a medium build. He was wearing a dark hoodie, blue jeans and a handkerchief covering his face.