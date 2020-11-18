Speeding stop turns into 100-mph pursuit, arrest after stolen vehicle abandoned at Sun Prairie High School, police say

A speeding stop on Interstate 94 in Jefferson County turned into a pursuit at 100 miles per hour that ended in an arrest after the stolen vehicle was abandoned at Sun Prairie High School, the State Patrol said.

On Monday about 9 a.m., a State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding on I-94 westbound near mile post 255 in Jefferson County. During the stop, troopers were informed via Milwaukee police that the vehicle was reported stolen and the driver, who was not named, was wanted for armed robbery, Sgt. Darren Wright said in an incident report.

When troopers attempted to have the driver exit the vehicle, the driver instead drove off and a pursuit began that reached 100 miles per hour, Wright said.

The pursuit was terminated on Highway N near Highway T in Dane County, and a trooper located the vehicle parked and abandoned in the employee parking lot of Sun Prairie High School, Wright said.

Sun Prairie police assisted in the search for the suspect, who was located on school grounds and taken into custody after a short foot pursuit. It was later determined the suspect attempted to gain entry into the school but was unsuccessful, Wright said.