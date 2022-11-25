 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Speeding driver dies in crash into tree near Waupun, Dodge County authorities say

A speeding driver died in a crash into a tree near Waupun early Thanksgiving morning, the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office reported.

At about 1:20 a.m. Thursday, a Dodge County deputy attempted to stop a speeding car on Highway C near Highway 151 in the town of Trenton, a few miles south of Waupun, Sheriff Dale Schmidt said in a statement.

The deputy turned around to attempt to stop the car, but it had accelerated away. About a minute later, the deputy came upon the car, which had crashed into a tree just off the road, Schmidt said.

Deputies extricated the driver from the severely damaged car and immediately began lifesaving measures, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene, Schmidt said.

The driver, who was alone in the car, was a 21-year-old man from the Fond du Lac area, Schmidt said.

