A car speeding up to 100 mph on Midvale Boulevard Friday night crashed head-on into a car on the other side of the median, with a teen inside the speeding car not saying if he was the driver.
The crash happened at about 9:30 p.m. at Travis Terrace, which is two blocks north of Odana Road, Madison police said.
An officer saw the speeding car and tried to pull it over, but the driver accelerated, going through a red light at Odana Road.
"The officer estimated the car was going between 80 and 100 mph," said police spokesman Joel DeSpain. "She immediately terminated an attempt to stop it for safety concerns."
Seconds later, the officer heard a loud crash.
"The car lost control heading north, went over the grassy median and hit another car head-on that was going south," DeSpain said.
Two people in the car, a couple from Madison, were hospitalized after the crash.
"The 16-year-old boy from Sun Prairie who was inside the car that caused the collision said he wasn't the driver, and that the driver already fled," DeSpain said.
The boy refused to identify who the driver was, and he was taken to the hospital.
The investigation continues, and police haven't determined if the 16-year-old was or wasn't the driver.
Minnesota man sentenced for role in 2 bank robberies in 2018
Knife-wielding woman arrested outside Central Library, Madison police say
Drunken intruder bitten by police dog, arrested, Madison police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested on drug charges during traffic stop, Monona police say
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Two arrested for allegedly robbing sub shop in Janesville
Janesville man arrested again on alleged drug charges, police say
Pot, cash found in car, Necedah man arrested, Dane County sheriff says
Subscribe to Daily Headlines